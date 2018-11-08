New Gold Inc (NGD) Insider Acquires C$253,000.00 in Stock

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) insider Robert Joseph Chausse purchased 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$253,000.00.

Shares of NGD stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 499,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,575. New Gold Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$4.45.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$192.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.55 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cormark decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Beacon Securities downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.14.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

