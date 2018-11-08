New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “New Media Investment Group, Inc. is an online advertising and digital marketing company. The company’s core products include daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; locally focused Websites; mobile sites and yellow page directories. Its print and online products provide local market news and information that covers various topics, such as local news and politics, community and regional events, youth sports, opinion and editorial pages, and local schools. It also invests in diversified portfolio of local media assets. New Media Investment Group Inc. is based in New York. “

Get New Media Investment Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Media Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of New Media Investment Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $857.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.07. New Media Investment Group has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.45 million. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Media Investment Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from New Media Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. New Media Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 274.07%.

In other New Media Investment Group news, CEO Michael Reed bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $1,066,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,693.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 824.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 91,021 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 72.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Media Investment Group (NEWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Media Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Media Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.