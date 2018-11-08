New York Times Co (NYT) Position Increased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NYT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NYT opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.02. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.80 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 0.79%. New York Times’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New York Times to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded New York Times from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, COO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 8,354 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $190,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,053.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 34,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,955.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

