Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 38.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Newmont Mining during the second quarter worth $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Newmont Mining during the second quarter worth $335,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Newmont Mining during the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Newmont Mining during the second quarter worth $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont Mining from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont Mining from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

In related news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $39,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $670,690 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Newmont Mining Corp has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

