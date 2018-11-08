Nexgen Energy (NXE) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Raymond James

Nexgen Energy (CVE:NXE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 217.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Nexgen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nexgen Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Nexgen Energy alerts:

CVE:NXE opened at C$1.73 on Tuesday. Nexgen Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.73 and a 52-week high of C$3.19.

In other news, Director Sybil Elsa Veenman acquired 20,000 shares of Nexgen Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$49,800.00.

Nexgen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Nexgen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexgen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.