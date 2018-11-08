NFI Group (NFI) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at TD Securities

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Thursday. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

NFI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.40.

TSE:NFI traded up C$2.97 on Thursday, hitting C$42.06. 490,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,612. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$38.59 and a 52 week high of C$61.25.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$868.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$866.11 million.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

