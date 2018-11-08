NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Shares Gap Up to $11.04

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $11.04. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 33801 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.32.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -229.41%.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Raymond purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $552,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $552,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Shares Gap Up to $11.04” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/ngl-energy-partners-ngl-shares-gap-up-to-11-04.html.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.