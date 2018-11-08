NIC (EGOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGOV. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NIC to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. NIC has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. NIC had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after acquiring an additional 396,537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,495,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,901,000 after acquiring an additional 223,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,160,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,501 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 279,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

