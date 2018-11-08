Nice (NICE) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.53-4.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-1.466 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. Nice has a 12-month low of $82.63 and a 12-month high of $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $345.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.49 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities analysts expect that Nice will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nice to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

