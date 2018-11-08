Nice (NICE) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.53-4.69 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Nice also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.53-4.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nice in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nice from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nice from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

NICE stock traded up $4.27 on Thursday, reaching $111.53. 10,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,120. Nice has a one year low of $82.63 and a one year high of $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Nice had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $345.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nice will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

