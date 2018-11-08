NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys New Holdings in UDR, Inc. (UDR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,406.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UDR news, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 549,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,490,689.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,729. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UDR opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.32. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.3323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.98%.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

