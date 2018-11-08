Nomura Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,075.00 price target (up previously from $1,840.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,993.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,091.53.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $17.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,773.11. 2,343,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,391,710. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 19.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,678.99, for a total value of $2,308,611.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,141.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,327 shares of company stock valued at $64,744,896. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 31.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $139,868,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

