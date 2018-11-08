Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NHYDY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

