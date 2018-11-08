Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Receives $117.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $98.38 on Monday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $87.98 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 17th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 136.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 47,592 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 43.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

