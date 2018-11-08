Northern Trust Corp Has $12.87 Million Position in Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Huron Consulting Group worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,148,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,426,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,360,000 after buying an additional 26,721 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 342,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 230,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.49 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Barrington Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In other news, Director James D. Edwards sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $36,169.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $856,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,991.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

