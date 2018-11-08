Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,828,869,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,992,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,631,000 after buying an additional 197,761 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 347.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 230,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 353,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 162,610 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 93,300 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $88,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/northern-trust-corp-raises-holdings-in-onemain-holdings-inc-omf.html.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.