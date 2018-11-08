Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.42 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Northwest Natural Gas updated its FY18 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.
Shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Gas has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.82%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.
In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Weber sold 7,000 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $455,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,000,640. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 188.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, NW Natural Gas Company, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company. The company serves approximately 740,000 natural gas customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington through 14,000 miles of pipeline systems in the United States.
