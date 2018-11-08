Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

