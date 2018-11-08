Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.43% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of IBMJ stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

