Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.75 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE opened at $85.45 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.75 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co-has-3-75-million-position-in-ishares-edge-msci-usa-value-factor-etf-vlue.html.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.