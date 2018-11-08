Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.81. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.78 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $157,019.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,533,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,231 shares of company stock worth $488,443. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

