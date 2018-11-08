Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $46.99, but opened at $48.00. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $49.27, with a volume of 3640262 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $157,019.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,533,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,231 shares of company stock worth $488,443 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 51.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

