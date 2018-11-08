Novartis AG (NOVN) Receives CHF 89.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 89.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOVN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 89 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group set a CHF 82 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Baader Bank set a CHF 89 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 87 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 79 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

NOVN traded up CHF 0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting CHF 78.38. 11,210,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,000. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

