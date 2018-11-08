NTN Buzztime (NTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million.

Shares of NTN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512. NTN Buzztime has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NTN Buzztime stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) by 1,387.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,800 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 10.41% of NTN Buzztime worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NTN Buzztime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

