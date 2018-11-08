Nucor Co. (NUE) Holdings Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 360.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3,110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 130,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 126,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.58.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Nucor had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

