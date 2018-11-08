Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. grew its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 226.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/nutrien-ltd-ntr-shares-bought-by-sco-inc.html.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.