NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,918 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.10% of NuVasive worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 1,205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 908,582 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 866,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 626,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,023,000 after acquiring an additional 500,395 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,955,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 143,926 shares in the last quarter.

NUVA stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $72.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.70 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.87%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUVA. ValuEngine lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NuVasive from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.63.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

