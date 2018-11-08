Oasis Midstream Partners LP Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.90 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 17.90%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMP. Citigroup increased their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

OMP stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $609.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,252,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 423,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.40%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

