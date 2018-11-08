OBXcoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (OBX)

OBXcoin (CURRENCY:OBX) traded 50.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, OBXcoin has traded down 93.1% against the US dollar. One OBXcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. OBXcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1,395.00 worth of OBXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OBXcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00149293 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00252968 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $662.75 or 0.10316740 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011267 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OBXcoin Profile

OBXcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. OBXcoin’s official Twitter account is @OBXcoin. The official website for OBXcoin is obxcoin.io.

OBXcoin Token Trading

OBXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OBXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OBXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OBXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OBXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OBXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.