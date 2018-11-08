Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $25,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 367.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,993.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OXY stock opened at $73.72 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

