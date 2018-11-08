Oceanlab Hits Market Cap of $368,871.00 (OCL)

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Oceanlab has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Oceanlab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Oceanlab has a total market capitalization of $368,871.00 and approximately $278.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oceanlab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00149303 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00252944 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00020419 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.96 or 0.10290449 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00051532 BTC.

Oceanlab Token Profile

Oceanlab uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oceanlab is www.oceanlab.eu. The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oceanlab

Oceanlab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanlab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oceanlab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oceanlab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oceanlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oceanlab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.