Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) Given a $3.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE OZM opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $544.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 26,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $43,468.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,186 shares in the company, valued at $43,468.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,477 shares of company stock worth $72,033. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 155,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 105.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 478,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 245,414 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,168,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 251,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

