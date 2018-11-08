Ocwen Financial (OCN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.85

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 1713270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OCN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 39,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 1,670.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

