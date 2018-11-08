Okta (OKTA) Shares Gap Up to $62.60

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.85, but opened at $62.60. Okta shares last traded at $61.52, with a volume of 27942 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Okta to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Okta alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. Okta had a negative net margin of 38.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $64,040.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $292,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,319 shares of company stock valued at $40,437,266. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Okta by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Okta by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Okta by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after buying an additional 1,512,528 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/okta-okta-shares-gap-up-to-62-60.html.

Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.