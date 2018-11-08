Okta (OKTA) Shares Gap Up to $62.60

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.85, but opened at $62.60. Okta shares last traded at $61.52, with a volume of 27942 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Okta to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.
The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.97.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. Okta had a negative net margin of 38.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $64,040.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $292,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,319 shares of company stock valued at $40,437,266. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Okta by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Okta by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Okta by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after buying an additional 1,512,528 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.
