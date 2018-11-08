Omeros (OMER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 9th. Analysts expect Omeros to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.95 million, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 3.79. Omeros has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $27.00.

In other Omeros news, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $193,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 227,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,858.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Omeros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Omeros in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price target on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Omeros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

