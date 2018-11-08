Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

ONCY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.84. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 489,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.96% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.