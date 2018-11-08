Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (OMED) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovering and developing monoclonal antibody therapeutics for cancer stem cells. It utilizes its technologies to identify, isolate and evaluate CSCs, validate multiple potential targets and pathways critical to CSC self-renewal and differentiation and develop antibody and other protein-based therapeutics. The company serves the healthcare industry and cancer therapy patients. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OMED. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMED opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.99. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 million. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMED. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Oncomed Pharmaceuticals

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in two Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer; anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11), a glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor -related protein and its ligand, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody targeting the RSPO-LGR CSC pathway.

