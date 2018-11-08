Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $336,219.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015389 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00149546 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00253207 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.25 or 0.10349248 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005586 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

