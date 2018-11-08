Open Text (OTEX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

OTEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $33.71 on Thursday. Open Text has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

