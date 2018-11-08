Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $475,000 Position in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,111,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,597 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 375,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 217,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $4,975,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $47,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,000 over the last ninety days. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BTIG Research set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

