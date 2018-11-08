Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in DDR Corp (DDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DDR were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of DDR by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 43,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDR. ValuEngine raised shares of DDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DDR from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DDR from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

DDR stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. DDR Corp has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from DDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

DDR is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DDR.

