Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 65.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $356,206.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,185 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $123,441.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,951.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,905 shares of company stock worth $1,109,253. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $111.23 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52 week low of $91.10 and a 52 week high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

