Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,700 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 30.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 3.70. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,979.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/oppenheimer-co-inc-purchases-3700-shares-of-global-blood-therapeutics-inc-gbt.html.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.