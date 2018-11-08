Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the second quarter worth about $5,377,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 19.9% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 34.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the second quarter worth about $840,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWF stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

In other news, Director Michael Downey bought 3,000 shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

