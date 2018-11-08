Oppenheimer Weighs in on Capitala Finance Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Capitala Finance in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 16.14%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Capitala Finance in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of CPTA opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capitala Finance by 501.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capitala Finance by 606.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,607,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 2,238,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.