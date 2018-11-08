Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ FY2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$12.15 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.52.

TSE OR opened at C$9.63 on Thursday. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of C$9.49 and a 52 week high of C$16.07.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

