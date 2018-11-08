Osram Licht (OSR) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Osram Licht presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.13 ($53.63).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

Shares of OSR stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Wednesday, hitting €34.99 ($40.69). 688,070 shares of the stock traded hands. Osram Licht has a twelve month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a twelve month high of €79.42 ($92.35).

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.