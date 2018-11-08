Osram Licht (OSR) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.31 ($53.85).

Osram Licht stock opened at €35.26 ($41.00) on Tuesday. Osram Licht has a 12 month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 12 month high of €79.42 ($92.35).

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

