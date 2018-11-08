Outfront Media (OUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 4,243,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the previous session’s volume of 1,082,693 shares.The stock last traded at $20.11 and had previously closed at $18.21.

The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Outfront Media had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 70.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

