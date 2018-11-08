Owens Realty Mortgage (ORM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens Realty Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORM traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.43. 563,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,035. Owens Realty Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Owens Realty Mortgage Company Profile

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on the origination, investment, and management of commercial real estate loans primarily in the Western United States. The company invests in first, second, and third mortgage and deed of trust loans; wraparound and participating mortgage and deed of trust loans; construction mortgage and deed of trust loans on real property; and loans on leasehold interest mortgages and deeds of trust.

